CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 2 to be conducted from THIS date

CBSE will hold the Term 2 Board Exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode beginning in the last week of April.

While lakhs of students await the (Central Board of Secondary Education) CBSE Board Exam 2022 Term 1 results, the board has given a big update of the dateline for the Term 2 exams. Officials said on Wednesday (February 9) that CBSE Term 2 board exam for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted in offline mode beginning from April 26.

“The board after discussion with various stakeholders and taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation in the country has decided to conduct second-term board exams in offline mode only,” CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj was quoted by news agency PTI.

Bhardwaj further said that the theory exams will begin from April 26 and the date sheet will be announced soon.

While the board has begun preparations for the term 2 exam for classes 10 and 12, the CBSE Term 2 Board Exam date sheet with the schedule of both theory and practical exams will be released soon on cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

CBSE term 1 board exams for class 10 was held from November 30 to December 11, 2021, and the Class 12 exam was held from December 1 to December 22, 2021.

How to check scores CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result:

- Visit the CBSE official website - cbse.nic.in

- Click on the link - 'CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2022'

- Feed in your roll number and date of birth and submit details

- Once submitted, your classes 10 and 12 results will show on the screen

Students are advised to save their results and also take a printout in case needed for future reference.