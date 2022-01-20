CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022: Students should know these 10 important points

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 20, 2022, 08:15 AM IST

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Board Exam Result: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to declare the CBSE Term 1 Exam 2022 results for Class 10 and Class 12 anytime soon. The CBSE, CISCE are yet to announce the schedule of the Term 2 exams.

But the CBSE in its earlier statement had said that the Term 2 exams will be conducted only if the Covid-19 situation gets better. Meanwhile, states like Assam, Bihar, Rajasthan, Maharashtra have decided to continue with the Board exams.

Key pointers for CBSE Class 10, Class 12 students

CBSE is conducting Board exams in two terms - Term 1 and Term 2 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Board concluded CBSE Term 1 Exams 2022 for Classes 10 and 12 on December 22, 2021.

CBSE Board and the Ministry of Education are all set to conduct Term 2 exam for Class 10 and 12.

Chances of CBSE Term 2 exams getting cancelled is very slim, as health experts say third wave is under control.

The duration of CBSE Term 2 exams for Classes 10, 12 will be two hours and the questions will be subjective.

For CBSE Term 1 Exam 2022 results, the candidates can check official websites - cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10 Class 12 Board Exam 2022 candidates can also check their results on DigiLocker and UMANG app.

CBSE Board has released the sample paper for upcoming Class 10 and 12 Term 2 examination 2022.

The Sample Question Papers for Term 2 exams are now available at CBSE website - www.cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10 Class 12 Board Exam 2022 candidates must check the official CBSE website regularly - cbse.gov.in.