CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1: SC takes big step students must know

The Supreme Court also noted that that CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 already began on November 16 in offline mode.

On Thursday, refused to conduct the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 in the hybrid mode, instead of only offline mode, stating that it will not be proper to disturb the process at this stage.

The Supreme Court also noted that that CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 already began on November 16, and the Term 1 Board Exam 2022 of the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) are to begin from November 22.

The CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 2 examination is expected to be held in March-April next year.

CBSE, CICSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2022 Term 1 matter was being heard by a Bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice CT Ravi Kumar who told the petitioners' counsel, "Don't mess up with the education system. Let the authorities continue their work..."

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, assured the top court that COVID-19 concerns have been taken care of and all necessary precautions have been put in place, to conduct the exams. Mehta said, "Earlier 40 students sat in a class, but now only 12 students will be sitting in a class so that there is social distancing. The number of exam centers has been increased to 15,000..."

Notably, the petition was filed by a group of 6 students who challenged the CBSE and CISCE's decision to hold Class 10,12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 in offline mode.

The petitioners contended that about 26,000 schools are affiliated to the CBSE Board alone and at any rate, such continuous exposure through offline exams sharply increases the risk of infection to COVID-19 rendering the impugned action as arbitrary and in violation of the right to health.

(With agency inputs)