CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 results to be delayed further? Know BIG update here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet released the results of the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2022 term 1, while school students remain waiting anxiously for the same to be uploaded on the official website.

According to recent media reports, it is expected that the CBSE board exams 2022 term 1 results will get even further delayed. Earlier, it was expected that the results will be declared in the last week of January, but no update was made on the official website.

CBSE Controller of Examination Sanyam Bhardwaj, while speaking to The Hindu, said that the exact date and time of the board exam result for term 1 papers has not been decided by CBSE yet, and will be notified to the students in due time.

As quoted by The Hindu, the board official said, “There are no complications. Just try to take into consideration the volume of data after scanning which is to be processed. Each and every candidate is opting for 5-7 subjects, then 30 minimum questions… So these many responses are there. For processing the results, we need to ensure the data are correct.”

Bhardwaj further said that the exact date and time of the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exam 2022 term 1 result will be communicated in a few days. This development comes just a day after the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) released the ISC and ICSE board exam results on its website.

It must be noted that once released, the CBSE board exam 2022 results will be available on the official website of the board, cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in. The exam result will also be made available on the official website and mobile app of DigiLocker.

Candidates must note that no official date or time for the release of the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exam results has been made by CBSE yet. Students are advised to keep a regular check on the website and social media handled of the Central Board of Secondary Education.