CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 results likely to be announced soon - Steps to check scores

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the results of Term -1 2021-2022 soon for classes 10 and 12. However, no official statement has been released by the board.

Students can check their results on the official website of the board - cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. They can also check scores through DigiLocker.

Meanwhile, in a recent announcement, the board said that the offline exams for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 2 will be held from April 26.

How to check scores CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result:

- Visit the CBSE official website - cbse.nic.in

- Click on the link - 'CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2022'

- Feed in your roll number and date of birth and submit details

- Once submitted, your classes 10 and 12 results will show on the screen

Students are advised to save their results and also take a printout in case needed for future reference.

Here are other ways in which you can check your score:

- DigiLocker

Students can check their scores on the DigiLocker app or its website - digilocker.gov.in. Through the same process, they can also download their mark sheets, certificates and migration certificates.

- UMANG App

The Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app has been developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD).

- NIC-results.gov.in

This website has been developed by the National Informatics (NIC) and the website - Results.gov.in always shows all board results in India.

- IVRS and SMS

Students can also check their scores through an IVRS and SMS.