CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result: When, where and how to check scores

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to announce the dates for the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result.

Once released, the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result will be available at the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

Students can also check Class 10, Class 12 results on DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in. It is likely that the result would also be available on the UMANG app and via SMS.

The Board recently announced that the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 2 will be held in offline mode from April 26.

How to check scores CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result:

- Visit the CBSE official website - cbse.nic.in

- Click on the link - 'CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2022'

- Feed-in your roll number and date of birth and submit details

- Once submitted, your classes 10 and 12 results will show on the screen

Students are advised to save their results and also take a printout in case needed for future reference.

Here are other ways in which you can check your score:

- DigiLocker

Students can check their scores on the DigiLocker app or its website - digilocker.gov.in. Through the same process, they can also download their mark sheets, certificates and migration certificates.

- UMANG App

The Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app has been developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD).

- NIC-results.gov.in

This website has been developed by the National Informatics (NIC) and the website - Results.gov.in always shows all board results in India.

- IVRS and SMS

Students can also check their scores through an IVRS and SMS.

Even as lakhs of students are awaiting the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 results, an official announcement from the Board is awaited.