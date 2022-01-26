CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result to release SOON: Latest updates, step-by-step process to check scores

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet released the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result. Lakhs of students are waiting anxiously for their scores, which are expected to release anytime soon.

Once released, students will be able to check their results on cbse.gov.in.

How to check CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result

Step 1: Visit the CBSE official website - cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link - 'CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2022'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Feed in your roll number and date of birth and submit details

Step 5: Once submitted, your classes 10 and 12 results will show on the screen

Step 6: Students can save their results and also take a printout in case needed for future reference.

The CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result can also be checked on the DigiLocker app and website, and through the UMANG app.

DigiLocker

Students can check their scores on the DigiLocker app or website - digilocker.gov.in. They can also download their mark sheets, certificates, and migration certificates.

UMANG App

The Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app is also likely to host the CBSE results, and candidates will be able to check their scores by entering their roll numbers and dates of birth.

On the other hand, The CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 2 date sheets are expected to be released soon. The exams are scheduled to take place in March-April, 2022. While the Term 1 board exam had only multiple-choice questions, Term 2 exams will have both long and short answer type questions.