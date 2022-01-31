CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 Result SOON: Websites to check scores

While lakhs of students await the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 board exam results, the board, however, has not yet decided on a particular date to release the results. Once out, students can check results on cbseresults.nic.in or digilocker.gov.in.

As per reports, the board is going to release the schedule for the second term by next week. As of now, the CBSE term 2 board exams are scheduled for March-April, 2022. The timetables for these exams will be released at cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

While once the results are released, students across India will check their scores together and there are chances of the CBSE site crashing. Instead, students can check their scores on these different platforms without facing any trouble.

Here are different platforms where you can check your scores:

- DigiLocker

Students can check their scores on the DigiLocker app or its website - digilocker.gov.in. Through the same process, they can also download their mark sheets, certificates and migration certificates.

- UMANG App

The Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app has been developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD).

- NIC-results.gov.in

This website has been developed by the National Informatics (NIC) and the website - Results.gov.in always shows all board results in India.

- IVRS and SMS

Students can also check their scores through an IVRS and SMS.