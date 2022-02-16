CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result: IMPORTANT announcement by Board - Check here

In an important for all CBSE Class 10, 12 students, the Central Board of Secondary Education clarified that the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result

will not be announced today - February 16, Wednesday.

Amid reports that the Board will announce the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 results today, board spokesperson Rama Sharma said as quoted in reports, "There’s a possibility of announcing the term 1 results for both classes 10, 12 this week. The board will announce the result date, once confirmed. The students are advised to follow the official websites only for updates on exams and results."

Meanwhile, the Board recently announced that the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 2 will be held in offline mode from April 26.

Once released, the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result will be available at the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

Students can also check Class 10, Class 12 results on DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in. It is likely that the result would also be available on the UMANG app and via SMS.

How to check scores CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result:

Step 1: Visit the CBSE official website - cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link - 'CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2022'

Step 3: Feed-in your roll number and date of birth and submit details

Step 4: Once submitted, your classes 10 and 12 results will show on the screen

Step 5: Students are advised to save their results and also take a printout in case needed for future reference.