CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result NOT to be out today – Know revised date, websites here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was supposed to release the results for the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 but the scores once again stand delayed. Several sources have confirmed that the CBSE result will not be released today.

According to media reports, CBSE will not be releasing the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result today, January 24. It is likely that the formal announcement regarding the result date will be updated on the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in, soon.

This is the second time that the CBSE board exam 2022 result is being delayed. Earlier, it was reported that the results will be out by January 15, after which the date was shifted to January 24. Once released, candidates will be able to check their results on cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

Several media reports suggest that the CBSE board exam 2022 term 1 results will be released in the first week of February, as it is highly unlikely that the scores will be out in January. The official date and time of the CBSE result have not been updated by the board yet.

Candidates who wish to check the scores of their CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 papers will be able to do so through the official CBSE website or through the DigiLocker app and website. Steps to check the results are mentioned below.

How to check CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result

Step 1: Visit the CBSE official website - cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link - 'CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2022'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Feed in your roll number and date of birth and submit details

Step 4: Once submitted, your classes 10 and 12 results will show on the screen

Step 6: Students can save their results and also take a printout in case needed for future reference.

DigiLocker

Students can check their scores on the DigiLocker app or its website - digilocker.gov.in. Through the same process, they can also download their mark sheets, certificates and migration certificates.

The official date and time for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exam 2022 term 1 result will be notified on cbse.gov.in soon.