CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 Result: Important update on moderation of marks

In an important piece of information on the CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam results, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will moderate marks only after Term 2 Examination and not for Term 1 Result.

As per the official communication from the Board, CBSE Term 1 Result would not be moderated. Examination Controller, Sanyam Bhardwaj had informed the webinar conducted with schools that the final result (after March-April Exams) would be moderated as per the Board's policy. The board is likely only to adjust the marks of the incorrect questions for the CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result calculation.

Meanwhile, lakhs of students are awaiting the Board to release the CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam results. However, officials said that there was no date had been decided at this point in time. Once released, the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result will be available at the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

It is to be noted that the CBSE had conducted the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 in OMR sheets for objective type questions for the first time. All the questions carried equal marks and the exam was held for a total of 40 marks.

The MCQs in CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 term 1 question papers included case-based MCQs and MCQs on the assertion-reasoning type. The exam duration was 90 minutes and the Term 1 exam covered 50 per cent of the rationalised syllabus.

Earlier, the CBSE had announced that it will not announce term 1 results as pass or fail or essential repeat. The CBSE will publish the final result after the completion of the Term 2 exams.