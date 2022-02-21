CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result likely to release this week - Steps to check scores

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result this week. However, there is no official notification issued by the board yet.

Once the results are released, students can check their class 10, 12 Term 1 results on cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Also Read | NTA UGC NET results DECLARED - Steps to check scores

How to check scores CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result:

- Visit the CBSE official website - cbse.nic.in

- Click on the link - 'CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2022'

- Feed in your roll number and date of birth and submit details

- Once submitted, your classes 10 and 12 results will show on the screen

Students are advised to save their results and also take a printout in case needed for future reference.

Recently, the board announced that the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 2 will be held in offline mode from April 26.