CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result likely to release this week at cbse.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release its Term 1 board exam results this week. However, there is no official word by the board yet on when the results will be out.

Speaking to Careers360, a board official said, "The board is working to announce the term 1 result in March, but there are views to announce the term 1 result jointly with term 2. An official announcement on term 1 results will be soon."

Notably, the declaration of results has been delayed by a month now.

Meanwhile, the second term board exam is to begin on April 26 and the Practical exams will begin from March 2. The date sheet for practical exams is available on the CBSE's official website.

How to check scores CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result:

- Visit the CBSE official website - cbse.nic.in

- Click on the link - 'CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2022'

- Feed-in your roll number and date of birth and submit details

- Once submitted, your classes 10 and 12 results will show on the screen

Students are advised to save their results and also take a printout in case needed for future reference.