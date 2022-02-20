CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result likely to be out today? Know steps to check scores

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet released the results of the CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2022 term 1. According to the latest update, the CBSE board exams 2022 results could be expected soon on the official website.

According to sources, it is likely that the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exam 2022 term 1 results will be released on the official website of the board today or tomorrow i.e. February 20 or 21. Once released, candidates will be able to check their scores on cbse.gov.in.

Candidates who appeared for the board exams must note that though the results are expected to be out today, no official announcement regarding the date and time has been made by CBSE. Students are advised to keep a regular check on the official CBSE website for more updates.

The results of the CBSE board exams 2022 term 1 have been delayed several times till now. Earlier, it was speculated that the results will be released on January 25, and later it was pushed to the first week of February. The results of the term 1 exams have still not been released.

Once released, there are several websites where the CBSE results 2022 will be available. Candidates will be able to check their scores on the official CBSE websites – cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in – or on the official website or mobile app of DigiLocker.

CBSE term 1 results 2022: Steps to check scores online

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘CBSE Class 10 term 1 result’ or ‘CBSE Class 12 term 1 result’.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your name and date of birth on the page.

Step 5: Your CBSE term 1 result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

It must be noted that the CBSE results 2022 will also be made available on the UMANG mobile app, through IVRS, and through SMS service. Candidates must keep a check on cbse.gov.in for more updates regarding results and board exams.