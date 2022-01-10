CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result likely to be declared SOON - Know how and where to check scorecard

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to declare the Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result soon. As per media reports, CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam results would be released latest by January 15.

Once released, the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result can be downloaded from the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Students can also check Class 10, Class 12 results on DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in. It is likely that the result would also be available on the UMANG app and via SMS.

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 exams concluded on December 11, while the Class 12 Term 1 exams ended on December 21.

The CBSE has divided board exams into two parts due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Term 1 exam is considered crucial because if term II exams get cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic then the final result would be prepared on the basis of Term 1 exam marks, internal assessments and practicals.

CBSE 10th, 12th result 2022: Official Websites to check marks

- cbseresults.nic.in

- cbse.nic.in

- cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result: Steps to download scorecard

- Visit the CBSE official website - cbse.nic.in

- Click on the link - 'CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2022'

- Feed-in your roll number and date of birth and submit details

- Once submitted, your classes 10 and 12 results will show on the screen

Students are advised to save their results and also take a printout in case needed for future reference.