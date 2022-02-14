CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1: Result likely to be declared by THIS date

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result soon. As per media reports, CBSE classes 10, 12 term 1 exam results can be declared on February 16. However, the result date has not been officially announced yet.

The Board recently announced that the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 2 will be held in offline mode from April 26.

Once released, the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result will be available at the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

Students can also check Class 10, Class 12 results on DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in. It is likely that the result would also be available on the UMANG app and via SMS.

How to check scores CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result:

- Visit the CBSE official website - cbse.nic.in

- Click on the link - 'CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2022'

- Feed-in your roll number and date of birth and submit details

- Once submitted, your classes 10 and 12 results will show on the screen

Students are advised to save their results and also take a printout in case needed for future reference.

Here are other ways in which you can check your score:

- DigiLocker

Students can check their scores on the DigiLocker app or its website - digilocker.gov.in. Through the same process, they can also download their mark sheets, certificates and migration certificates.

- UMANG App

The Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app has been developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD).

- NIC-results.gov.in

This website has been developed by the National Informatics (NIC) and the website - Results.gov.in always shows all board results in India.

- IVRS and SMS

Students can also check their scores through an IVRS and SMS.

Even as lakhs of students are awaiting the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 results, an official announcement from the Board is awaited.