CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 Result: Fake circular misguiding students

Amid anticipation of lakhs of students waiting for the CBSE Term 1 exam results, the board has issued a warning regarding a fake circular that is misguiding students. The fake notice claims that the Term 1 results will be declared on January 25, 2022.

CBSE took to Twitter to share a copy of the fake circular. It is also claimed in the notice that the process for checking board exam results 2022 has been changed by the CBSE. As per the fake notice which is dated January 22, “All candidates will be given an unique username and password via their center. These credentials will be required to log into the new web portal to obtain the result. The board has decided to adopt this new process to ease navigation within the portal.”

CBSE marked the letter as fake in its Twitter post.

Meanwhile, it is expected that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam results soon. An official announcement from the Board is awaited as no date has been announced at this point. Any such information will be uploaded on the official website cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result will be available at the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, upon their release. Result will also be made available on the DigiLocker app and the digilocker.gov.in website. The result may also be available via SMS and the UMANG app. You can get more details on the websites to check CBSE Term 1 Board Exam results here.