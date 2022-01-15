CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result: Know websites, step-by-step process to check score

It was reported today that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam results sometime next week. The board is yet to formally announce the same but is expected to, soon. As soon as the CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam results are live, students will be able to check it on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

It is important to note that apart from the official websites of CBSE, the CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam results will also be available on - DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in. It is likely that the result would also be available on the UMANG app and via SMS.

Here is a step-by-step process to check CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam results on all platforms

CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam results: How to check scores on the official website?

Step 1: Visit the CBSE official website - cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link - 'CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2022'

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth and submit details

Step 4: Once the details are submitted, classes 10 and 12 results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference.

CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam results: Other websites and apps to check scores

DigiLocker

Students will also be able to check their results on the DigiLocker app or its website - digilocker.gov.in. Through the same process, they can also download their mark sheets, certificates, and migration certificates.

UMANG App

The Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app has been developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD). Students will also be able to check their scores on the app.

NIC - results.gov.in

This website has been developed by the National Informatics (NIC) - Results.gov.in to check all board results in India.