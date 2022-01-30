CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 Result: Know tentative date, Steps to check scores

CBSE term 1 board exams for class 10 and 12 was held in November - December 2021

While lakhs of students await the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 board exam results, the board, however, has not yet decided on a particular date to release the results.

However, when the results come out, they will be released on CBSE's official website - cbseresults.nic.in. Students can also access their results on Digilocker via digilocker.gov.in.

The CBSE term 1 mark sheets will contain scores secured by students in each subject with their total score. ‘Pass’, ‘Fail’ or ‘Essential Repeat’ status will be notified in the final result cum mark sheet after term 2 exams.

As of now, the CBSE term 2 board exams are scheduled for March-April, 2022. The timetables for these exams will be released at cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

How to check scores CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result:

- Visit the CBSE official website - cbse.nic.in

- Click on the link - 'CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2022'

- Feed in your roll number and date of birth and submit details

- Once submitted, your classes 10 and 12 results will show on the screen

Students are advised to save their results and also take a printout in case needed for future reference.

CBSE term 1 board exams for class 10 was held from November 30 to December 11, 2021, and the Class 12 exam was held from December 1 to December 22, 2021.