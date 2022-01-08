CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 Result: How and where to check scorecard

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare CBSE Class 10, 12 Term I board exams 2022 results soon on its official website cbse.nic.in. The CBSE Class 10 Term 1 exams concluded on December 11, while the Class 12 Term 1 exams ended on December 21.

The CBSE has divided board exams into two parts due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Term 1 exam is considered crucial because if term II exams get cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic then the final result would be prepared on the basis of Term 1 exam marks, internal assessments and practicals.

For its part, the CBSE had said that no student would be marked as fail or pass in Term 1 results and merit list will be released only after the final result. The CBSE had also announced that if a student fails to appear in an exam then the student would be marked absent and the final result would be made only the basis of the internal marks. The CBSE has asked the schools to submit the internal marks.

After the declaration of CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 result 2022, the candidates can check their CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 marks via official websites and mobile apps.

CBSE 10th, 12th result 2022: Websites to check marks

- cbseresults.nic.in

- cbse.nic.in

- cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Term 1 results 2022: How to check scores on official websites

- Visit CBSE's official website

- On the homepage, look for the link which says, "CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2022'

- Enter your roll number, school number and date of birth

- Click on login button

- Your CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Term 1 result 2022 will be displayed

- Download the result and take print out.

Here are other ways in which you can check your score:

- DigiLocker

Students can check their scores on the DigiLocker app or its website - digilocker.gov.in. Through the same process, they can also download their mark sheets, certificates and migration certificates.

- UMANG App

The Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app has been developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD).

- NIC-results.gov.in

This website has been developed by the National Informatics (NIC) and the website - Results.gov.in always shows all board results in India.

- IVRS and SMS

Students can also check their scores through an IVRS and SMS.