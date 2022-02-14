CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result expected this week? Know BIG update here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet released yet, leaving the Class 10 and Class 12 students anxiously waiting for any update regarding the result date by the national board. As per media reports, the result date has been conveyed.

Many reports suggest that the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exam 2022 term 1 result will be released this week itself. The tentative date for the release of the CBSE board exam term 1 results is February 16, according to media reports.

The CBSE result 2022 date has been pushed several times by now. Earlier, it was expected that the results will be released on January 25, but the speculated dates got pushed to February. Now, it is likely that the CBSE board exam 2022 results will be out this week itself.

Once released, candidates who appeared for the CBSE term 1 board exams will be able to check their scores on the official websites of the board, cbse.gov.in or cbseresult.nic.in. Students will also be able to check their scores on the official website and mobile app of DigiLocker.

Students must note that though it is likely that the CBSE board results will be released on February 16, no official updates have been issued by the board itself. It is recommended that all candidates keep a regular check on the official website of CBSE.

Though the results of the CBSE term 1 board exams 2022 have not been released, the board has released the dates of the CBSE board exams 2022 term 2 on its official website. The term 2 exams are set to commence from April 26 in offline mode.

CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj has said, “The board after discussion with various stakeholders and taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation in the country has decided to conduct second-term board exams in offline mode only. The theory exams will begin on April 26, 2022. The datesheet for classes 10 and 12 will be released soon.”