CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result delayed? Check key updates HERE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was expected to release the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result by the end of this week. Since no official date has been announced for the same yet, it is likely that the CBSE exam results stand delayed.

Earlier, there were reports that the CBSE board exams 2022 results will be released by the end of this week, most likely on January 15, but no updates have been made by the board yet. Now, it is being speculated that the CBSE term 1 exam results will be released next week.

Candidates must note that no official date for the release of the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result has been announced by the central board yet. Once released, students will be able to check their results on the official websites- cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Students of Class 10 and 12 who appeared for the CBSE board exams will also be able to check their results on the DigiLocker application and website- digilocker.gov.in. It is also likely that the CBSE term 1 board result would be available through the UMANG app and SMS.

How to check CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result scores

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link - 'CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2022'.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and date of birth and submit details.

Step 5: Once submitted, your classes 10 and 12 results will show on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of your CBSE board exam results.

Other websites to check CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result

DigiLocker

Students can check their scores on the DigiLocker app or its website - digilocker.gov.in. Through the same process, they can also download their mark sheets, certificates and migration certificates.

UMANG App

The Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app has been developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD). Students will also be able to check their scores on the app.

IVRS and SMS

Students will also be able to check their CBSE results through the IVRS or SMS facility set up by CBSE, the procedure for which will be announced soon.

NIC- results.gov.in

This website- results.gov.in- has been developed by the National Informatics (NIC) and can be used to check all board results.