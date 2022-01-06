CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 Result: Date, steps to check scorecard

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is soon going to announce the results of its Term 1 examination for classes 10 and 12 in the coming week.

As per reports, the results should be out by the second week of January, however, there is no official update regarding this.

The CBSE Term 1 examination was held in December 2021 for classes 10 and 12. Keep in mind, CBSE has moved to a two-term board pattern for necessary classes. A few state boards are also planning to adopt this model of education.

Website where children can check their results:

- cbse.nic.in

- cbseresults.nic.in

Here are other ways in which you can check your score:

- DigiLocker

Students can check their scores on the DigiLocker app or its website - digilocker.gov.in. Through the same process, they can also download their mark sheets, certificates and migration certificates.

- UMANG App

The Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app has been developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD).

- NIC-results.gov.in

This website has been developed by the National Informatics (NIC) and the website - Results.gov.in always shows all board results in India.

- IVRS and SMS

Students can also check their scores through an IVRS and SMS.

Here are the steps to check scores:

- Visit the CBSE official website - cbse.nic.in

- Click on the link - 'CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2022'

- Feed-in your roll number and date of birth and submit details

- Once submitted, your classes 10 and 12 results will show on the screen

Students are advised to save their results and also take a printout in case needed for future reference.