CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result date, marking scheme, website to check scorecard

As lakhs of CBSE Class 10, Class 12 students across the country are waiting for the release of CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam results, it is expected that the CBSE would release the result soon.

It is to be noted that the CBSE has conducted the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 in OMR sheets for objective type questions for the first time. All the questions carried equal marks and exam was held for a total of 40 marks.

The MCQs in CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 term 1 question papers included case-based MCQs and MCQs on the assertion-reasoning type. The exam duration was 90 minutes and term 1 exam covered 50 per cent of the rationalised syllabus.

Earlier, the CBSE had announced that it will not announce term 1 results as pass or fail or essential repeat. The CBSE will publish final result after the completion of term 2 exams.

Once released, the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result will be available at the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. The students can also check Class 10, Class 12 results on DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in. It is likely that the result would also be available on the UMANG app and via SMS.