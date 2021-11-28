CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 Exams: Guidelines, OMR sheets, sample papers, syllabus - BIG updates

CBSE Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam latest updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 term 1 exams for major papaers are set to begin from next week. It may be recalled that the CBSE Board exams 2022 for minor papers started from November 16 for Class 12 and from November 17 for Class 10. Notably, in CBSE Class 10, 12 Boars Exam 2022 Term 1 exam, the students will be asked only multiple-choice questions. The students will have to give the answer in OMR sheets.

The CBSE has already announced that question papers for Term 1 exam will have multiple-choice questions (MCQ) on case-based and assertion-reasoning type questions. The duration of the CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2022 Term 1 exam will be 90 minutes and would cover 50 per cent of the syllabus.

Meanwhile, the CBSE has also released the Term 1 sample papers along with the marking schemes. The CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 term 1 exam sample papers contain questions that the CBSE could ask in exams.

The use of pencil is not allowed to fill in the OMR sheets and the students will have to use a blue or black ball point pen to darken the correct answer in OMR sheets. If a student darkens the wrong circle in the OMR sheet, then the student will have the option to darken the correct answer in the box which is there ahead of the four circles in CBSE OMR sheets.