CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 Exams for major papers: Latest updates students must know

CBSE Term 1 Exams latest updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 term 1 exams for major papers started from today (November 30). While the CBSE Class 10 term 1 board exams for major papers started from November 30, the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022 term 1 exams for major papers will start from December 1.

It is to be noted that CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 term 1 exams for major papers will be held in offline mode and hall tickets are mandatory for entry to the exam centres. The candidates will need to use their user ids and passwords in order to access the CBSE term 1 admit cards.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 Exams: Key Points

- Students should carry their term 1 CBSE admit card. The admit card is available for the term 1 exam on cbse.gov.in.

- The CBSE has directed all schools to follow COVID-19 guidelines for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exams.

- Candidates must carry blue or black ballpoint pen to fill the responses on the CBSE OMR sheet. Use of pencils is not allowed.

- The OMR sheets will have space for answering 60 questions.

- Students must reach the centre at least 30 minutes before the set exam timing.

- Students are required to fill in their name, father's name, CBSE term 1 board exam roll number, exam day and date, exam center number and name, subject code and name, and school code and name in the CBSE OMR sheet.

- Students must wear masks, follow social distancing, and other COVID protocols as mentioned on the admit card and by the authorities.

- CBSE has banned the entry of certain items at exam centres. The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.