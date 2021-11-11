CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 examination: BIG updates on OMR sheet students must know

Days ahead of CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 examination, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a sample OMR sheet. It is to be noted that a similar OMR sheet will be used by the CBSE for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam.

The CBSE has also provided important information regarding the OMR sheet and students of CBSE Class 10, 12 must know about these points.

Important points from CBSE circular:

- Candidate's details will be pre-filled in the OMR.

- Candidate will need to write a Question Paper Code in the upper right corner in the space provided for the same. The Question Paper will come with a Question Paper Code.

- Students will need to write in his/her own hand in the space provided

"I confirm that all particulars given above are correct" and sign in the running hand on OMR.

- Students will have to use only Blue/Black ball point pen for filling desired information.

- Use of pencil is not allowed and if any candidate is found using the pencil for filling OMR, this will be considered as use of unfair means and action will be taken against the candidate as per unfair means rules.

Important features of the OMR:

- The OMR has space for answering 60 questions irrespective of total questions given in the Question Papers of any subject.

- If a candidate gives answers after the maximum question number then it will not be evaluated. It means that if there are 45 questions in some Question Papers and the candidate is changing Question no 46 in OMR and writing this question as 45 then that answer will not be evaluated.

- For giving a response, 4 circles i.e. (a),(b), (c) & (d) are given in front of each question in a row.

- If a candidate uses the 4 circles, a box is given in the same row. Candidates have to write the correct option in this box i.e. a or b or cor d as the answer is.

- After the box, there is a circle given ahead of box wherein the question number is also written inside the circle. The candidate will have to darken this circle if he/she has not attempted this question.

- Reply written in the box will be treated as final.