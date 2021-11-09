CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 examination admit card, exam guidelines - Latest updates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 examination admit card and exam guidelines on Tuesday (November 9).

Once released, CBSE Class 10, 12 students will be able to download their admit cards from CBSE's official website - cbse.nic.in or cbseacademic.nic.in.

It is to be noted that COVID-19 pandemic has forced the CBSE to divide 2022 academic session for classes 10 and 12 students into 2 parts with a 50 per cent syllabus in each term. The CBSE also came up with a new assessment scheme in which the CBSE is offering 114 subjects in class 12 and 75 subjects in class 10. Out of these, 19 are major subjects in class 12 and nine in class 10.

Notably, the exams for minor papers for Class 10 students are scheduled to start from November 17 and Class 12 minor papers will commence from November 16. Major papers for class 10 and 12 will start from November 30 and December 1 respectively.

How to download CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam admit card online:

- Log on to the official website of CBSE

- Click on, ‘CBSE 10th term 1 board admit card’ and ‘CBSE 12h term 1 board admit card’ – (after the link will be activated)

- Enter your roll number and other credentials

- Click on submit



- CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022 admit cards will be displayed on the screen- Take a print out