Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Sanju Samson breaks silence after exclusion from India's squad against Australia

'Unpredictable security situation': Canada issues travel advisory for India amid row over Hardeep Nijjar's killing

DNA TV Show: What is Women's Reservation Bill? Explained

Nipah Virus Alert: No fresh cases reported in Kerala; situation under control but threat continues

Anantnag Encounter: Indian Army's week long manhunt ends with killing of Lashkar terrorist Uzair Khan and others

7 Foods to eat during dengue

7 Foods to avoid during pregnancy

7 Benefits of keeping snake plant at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

From Rifles To Drones, What Explosive Gifts Kim Jong Un Received From Russia?

Education

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 examination admit card RELEASED - Check direct link, steps to download

Notably, the exams for minor papers for Class 10 students are scheduled to start from November 17 and Class 12 minor papers will commence from Nov 16.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2021, 03:10 PM IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education released the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 examination admit card and exam guidelines on Tuesday (November 9). 

It is to be noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the CBSE to divide the 2022 academic session for classes 10 and 12 students into 2 parts with a 50 per cent syllabus in each term. The CBSE also came up with a new assessment scheme in which the CBSE is offering 114 subjects in class 12 and 75 subjects in class 10. Out of these, 19 are major subjects in class 12 and nine in class 10. Notably, the exams for minor papers for Class 10 students are scheduled to start from November 17 and Class 12 minor papers will commence from November 16. Major papers for classes 10 and 12 will start from November 30 and December 1 respectively.

How to download CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam admit card online:Step 1: Visit cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 term 1 admit cardStep 3: Login with the required details -- user id and passwordStep 4: CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022 admit cards will be displayed on the screenStep 5: Take a print outHere is the direct link to download CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam admit card.

