CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 examination admit card RELEASED - Check direct link, steps to download

The Central Board of Secondary Education released the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 examination admit card and exam guidelines on Tuesday (November 9).

It is to be noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the CBSE to divide the 2022 academic session for classes 10 and 12 students into 2 parts with a 50 per cent syllabus in each term. The CBSE also came up with a new assessment scheme in which the CBSE is offering 114 subjects in class 12 and 75 subjects in class 10. Out of these, 19 are major subjects in class 12 and nine in class 10. Notably, the exams for minor papers for Class 10 students are scheduled to start from November 17 and Class 12 minor papers will commence from November 16. Major papers for classes 10 and 12 will start from November 30 and December 1 respectively.

How to download CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam admit card online:Step 1: Visit cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 term 1 admit cardStep 3: Login with the required details -- user id and passwordStep 4: CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022 admit cards will be displayed on the screenStep 5: Take a print outHere is the direct link to download CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam admit card.