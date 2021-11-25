CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 Exam major papers: Date, guidelines, OMR sheet, syllabus - Latest updates

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 latest updates: The CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam for the major subjects is set to begin from next week. As per the notification released by CBSE, the term 1 board exams for Class 10 for major subjects will begin from November 30 and from December 1 for Class 12 students.

It is to be noted that CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam for minor subjects have already started and these exams are being held in offline mode.

The guidelines issued by the CBSE mentioned that students need to carry their hall tickets for entry to the exam centres. The CBSE Class 10, 12 students can check their roll numbers on cbse.gov.in.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a new model has been adopted by the CBSE for Board Exam 2022. The CBSE will now conduct the board exams twice instead of the one annual exam pattern. The CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Term 2 examinations will be conducted in February-March 2022.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam: Guidelines

- Students must carry admit card to the exam hall.

- Admit card can be downloaded from cbse.gov.in.

- Students must carry blue or black ballpoint pen to fill the responses on the OMR sheet. Use of pencil is not allowed.

- The students should not carry mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets to exam hall.

- Students must carry their own masks and hand sanitisers to the exam hall.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam: OMR sheet

- The OMR sheet has space for answering 60 questions irrespective of the total number of questions given in the Question Paper of any subject.

- Students must use maximum circles as per the total number of questions given in the Question Paper for providing responses.

- The answers written by the candidates in the box will be treated as final.

- If a box has been left empty and the response is marked in the circle, the answer checker will assume that Question has not been attempted.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam: Revised syllabus

Earlier, it was announced by CBSE that the questions based only on Term 1 CBSE Syllabus will be asked in CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Term 1 exam. It is to be noted that the revised syllabus for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 examination has already been released by CBSE.