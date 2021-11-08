CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam OMR sheets: CBSE takes BIG decision students need to know

The CBSE has already released the datesheet for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam.

Days ahead of CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 examination, a sample of the OMR answer sheets has been sent to schools by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for practice. It is to be noted that the CBSE has introduced OMR sheets for the first time for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 examination.

The CBSE has already released the datesheet for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam and the Class 12 and Class 10 examinations will begin from November 16 and 17, respectively. As per the guidelines issued by the CBSE, students will be allowed to only use blue or black ballpoint pens to fill the OMR sheets.“There is space for answering 60 questions in an OMR, irrespective of total questions given in the question papers of any subject. The maximum number of circles a candidate can fill will depend on the total questions given in the question paper,” said the circular sent to school principals.

The notice released by the CBSE said that answers given after the maximum question number will not be evaluated. The students will have to mark their response by darkening the circles and writing their responses in a box provided. The CBSE circular also mentioned that if the box is empty and the student has marked the circle then the question will be considered as not attempted.