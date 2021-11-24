CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam: Guidelines, OMR sheet, syllabus - Latest updates

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 exam latest updates: The datesheet for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Term 1 exam was released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on October 18. It is to be noted that from this year, the CBSE has adopted a new model in which the Board will conduct two board exams instead of the one annual exam pattern. The CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Term 2 examinations will be conducted in February-March 2022.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022: Important guidelines

- Use of pencil is prohibited in CBSE Term 1 Exam.

- Only Blue/Black ballpoint pen allowed to use for filling in important information and for giving responses.

- Use of pencil filling the OMR sheet will be considered as the use of unfair means

- Important information of candidate will be prefilled in the OMR.

- Candidates must write the Question Paper Code in the upper right corner.

- OMR sheet has space for answering 60 questions irrespective of the total number of questions given in the Question Paper of any subject.

- Candidates are required to use maximum circles as per the total number of questions given in the Question Paper for providing responses.

- There are 45 questions in some Question Papers and the candidate is changing Question no 46 in OMR and writing this question as 45 and then giving the answer, it will not be evaluated.

- For providing a response, 4 circles i.e. (a),(b), (c) & (d) are given in front of each question in a row.

- Reply written by candidate in the box will be treated as final.

-If a candidate leaves the box empty and the response is marked in the circle, it will be assumed that the Question has not been attempted by the candidate.

Revised CBSE Syllabus (Term 1): Class 10, Class 12

The CBSE has already announced that questions based only on Term 1 CBSE Syllabus will be asked in CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Term 1 exam. The revised syllabus for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 examination has been released by the CBSE.