CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022: CBSE takes BIG decision students must know

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the CBSE to adopt a new board exam pattern for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 and as per the new pattern the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 will be held twice a year. The Term 1 exam will be of 90 minutes with MCQ papers and Term 2 exam will be of 120 minutes with MCQ + subjective papers.

It may be recalled that CBSE has already issued a notification saying that since there were so many subjects in Classes 10 and 12, it won’t conduct exams in the exam centres for each of the subjects. The CBSE has divided all the subjects into minor and major subjects.According to CBSE, the major subjects are offered by each of the CBSE schools across the country while the minor subjects are those which are not taught in all the schools.

The CBSE has announced that it will conduct the minor subject exams before the major subjects and the exam will be held at the respective schools of the candidates. Notably, minor subjects are not offered by every CBSE school and that's why the schools will be grouped accordingly and more than one minor subject exams will be held in a day.“CBSE is offering 114 subjects in Class XII and 75 in Class X. If the exam of all subjects is conducted, entire duration of exam would be about 45-50 days,” CBSE stated in a notification.

“So CBSE would conduct exams of following subjects by fixing date sheet across all affiliated schools in India and abroad,” it added.The exam for major subjects would be conducted in exam centres like board exams always had been.