CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022: Big update on Term 1 exam pattern students must know

CBSE Board Exam 2021-22 latest updates: The Supreme Court has dismissed the petition filed by a group of students of CBSE to conduct the board examinations in hybrid mode. The students had demanded that the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam should be conducted in both offline and online mode.

The SC heard the petition and refused to pass an order asking the CBSE and CISCE to conduct the board exams in hybrid mode. A bench of SC Justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar dismissed the plea saying that CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Term 1 examinations have already started from November 16, while the term examinations of ICSE are scheduled to start from November 22 and any interference at this point will affect the process of conducting CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam.

During the hearing in the apex court the CBSE said that all necessary COVID-19 precautions have been taken by the schools to conduct CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 through offline mode. CBSE added that the number of centers for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 has been increased to 15,000 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for CBSE during the hearing and told the SC that the CBSE has taken all precautions to conduct CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 through offline mode and has increased the number of examination centers from 6,500 to 15,000.

The SC bench said it “expects and believes” that the CBSE will take all precautions and measures to ensure the safety of the students.