CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022: Combined result for Term 1 and Term 2? Know update here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to release the results of the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2022 term 1 exams on the official website yet, leaving lakhs of students anxiously waiting for their scores.

As the results stand delayed, it is being speculated that the board will be releasing a combined result for both the sessions of the board exams i.e. CBSE board exams 2022 term 1 and term 2. Answering this, a board official spoke to the media.

The CBSE official, while speaking to Times Now, clarified the rumour about the board releasing Term 1 and Term 2 results together. While speaking to the media, the board official confirmed that these reports are not true.

As quoted by Times Now, the CBSE board official said, “The reports of combined results are not true. There was no communication from the board about the same.” CBSE is expected to release the date and time of the term 1 results soon.

Till now, the board has not confirmed any specific time as to when the CBSE term 1 results will be released. Once announced, candidates will be able to check their scores on the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in, or cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE term 1 results 2022: Steps to check scores online

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘CBSE Class 10 term 1 result’ or ‘CBSE Class 12 term 1 result’.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your name and date of birth on the page.

Step 5: Your CBSE term 1 result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

The CBSE board exam term 1 results stand delayed by almost a month, as they were expected to be out by January 25. Though the CBSE term 1 results 2022 have not been announced, CBSE has announced the dates for the term 2 board exams for Classes 10 and 12.