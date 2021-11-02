CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Cancellation, admit card: Latest updates students must know

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to release the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 admit card for both classes 10 and 12 soon. However, a section of students are still clear about their demands and are continually appealing to the board to conduct the Term 1 paper online.

It is to be noted that CBSE has already released the datesheet for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam. The CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022 is scheduled to begin on November 30, while CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022 will start from December 1.

What are students demanding?

Students, as well as some parents, are demanding that CBSE should conduct the exam online or in a hybrid mode - i.e. online and offline. Speaking about the same, a mother tweeted, "Students' demands are being ignored. Will parents' demands also be ignored? We want answers!! We want options!! We want a hybrid mode of examination."

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 admit card

Once CBSE releases the CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Admit Card 2021 for Class 10 and Class 12, students will be able to download it from the official website - cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Admit Card 2021 - Steps to download

Step 1: Log in to the official website of CBSE - cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Select 'CBSE 10th term 1 board admit card' and 'CBSE 12h term 1 board admit card' (once the link is activated)

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other credentials

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: The CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022 admit cards will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future use.