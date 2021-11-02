CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 admit card, new exam pattern, syllabus, time duration, practicals - Latest updates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 admit card for both classes 10 and 12 in the coming days. It is to be noted that CBSE has already released the datesheet for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam. The CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022 is scheduled to begin on November 30, while CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022 will start from December 1. The exams for minor subjects, however, will be conducted prior to that. The CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022 minor exam will begin from November 16 and CBSE Class 12 minor exams will start from November 17.

It is to be noted that CBSE has already announced that for the academic session 2021-22, CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam will be conducted in two terms — I and II. The first term of CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 will be held in November-December while Term II will be coducted in March-April. The preparation of the final results will be done after considering the marks of both terms and internal assessment. But if term II exams couldn’t be held due to COVID-19 then the term I result and the internal assessments will be taken into account by the CBSE to prepare the result.

The guidelines released by CBSE says that 50% syllabus will be covered in each term. Notably, the CBSE has already slashed the syllabus by 30 per cent for both classes 10 and 12. The CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 term I exams will have case-based and assertion-reasoning type multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The time duration for the exam will be 90 minutes.

For internal assessments, CBSE Class 10 students will have to appear for three periodic tests apart from student enrichment portfolio, practical work, speaking and listening activities. On the other hand for CBSE Class 12 students, the students will need to appear for unit tests at end of every topic, exploratory activities, practicals, and projects.