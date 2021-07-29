CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 results: CBSE releases Roll Number Finder before results, here's how to check

Much to the delight of the students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to release the CBSE Results 2021 for classes 10 and 12. As candidates await the results, CBSE has now launched a CBSE Roll Number Finder for students of classes 10 and 12. Through this, students will be able to locate their CBSE 10th, 12th Roll Numbers on cbse.gov.in. The information can be accessed by students via entering their personal information on the activated link such as their father and mother’s names, among other details.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can check your CBSE Roll Number.

CBSE Class 10th students

The students of class 10th will have to fill in their mother and father's name along with their date of birth to know their roll number.

CBSE Class 12th students

The students of class 12th, on the other hand, would require to fill in their mother, father’s names along with their school code. To know the school code, students will have to call their respective schools where they can find out this information.

CBSE Class 10 Roll Number 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to CBSE Class 10 Roll Number 2021 on cbse.gov.in and select your class

Step 2: As the new window opens, enter the details like your name, mother and father's names, and date of birth in the DD/MM/YYYY format

Step 3: Select Search Data

Step 4: Your roll number will be displayed on your screen

CBSE Class 12 Roll Number 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to CBSE Class 10 Roll Number 2021 on cbse.gov.in and select your class

Step 2: Enter details like your name, your mother and father's names, and your school code

Step 3: Select Search Data

Step 4: Your roll number will be displayed on your screen

It is important to note that students will have to know their roll number to access their CBSE Results 2021. CBSE 10th Result 2021 is expected to release tomorrow i.e. July 30, while CBSE 12th Result 2021 is expected by July 31, 2021. The results will be released on cbseresults.nic.in.