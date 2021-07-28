CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 results: How to check online on cbseresults.nic.in, Umang App, Digilocker app, via SMS

As lakhs of CBSE Class 10, 12 students across the country are waiting for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to declare CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 results, it is expected that the CBSE would soon announce the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 results 2021.

Once declared, the Class 10, 12 students can check their results from CBSE's official website - cbseresults.nic.in, Umang app, DIgilocker or through SMS. It is to be noted that the final marks have already been submitted by the schools to the CBSE. CBSE Class 10, 12 students can get more information about result date and time from the official website, cbse.gov.in.

Apart from the above mentioned methods, students can also make use of IVRS service and call on a landline number to check their result.

How to check CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 result through cbseresults.nic.in

- Visit the official website - cbseresults.nic.in

- Click on 'CBSE Class 10, 12' result link

- Submit registration number, roll number and other log-in credentials

- Class 10, 12 results will appear on the screen

- Download your marksheet. Take a print out for further reference.

How to check CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 result through Umang App

- Download the Umang App - Select CBSE from the options available- Enter your credentials- Save/ Download/ Print

How to check CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 result via Digilocker App

- Download the DigiLocker app - Tap on the ‘Access DigiLocker.’- Enter your name as per what is mentioned on your Aadhaar card.- Enter your date of birth as on your Aadhaar card.- Select your gender.- Enter your mobile number.- Set a security PIN.- Enter your Email ID.- Enter your Aadhaar number.- Submit the details.- Set a username.

How to check CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 result 2021 through SMS?

- Type SMS- Send it to 7738299899

The last date to submit the Class 12 marks was extended by the CBSE to July 25 from July 22. The CBSE justified the move saying that the teachers were under stress and were committing mistakes while calculating the marks for CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 result.

Since CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 were cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic, the students are being evaluated using their past three years’ performances. As per the marking scheme designed by the CBSE, the c