CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result next week? IMPORTANT update students must know

Once declared, students will be able to check their Class 10 mark sheet on CBSE's official website - cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2021, 03:38 PM IST

CBSE Class 10 Result 2021: Students all across the country are eagerly waiting for their Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 results. The date for the declaration of the result is not yet clear but as per a report by ANI, the CBSE is likely to announce the Class 10 result by next week and Class 12 Board Exam 2021 results by the end of the month.

CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj in interaction with ANI had informed that the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 results will likely be declared by July 20, 2021, while CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 results can be released by July 31, 2021.

Once declared, students will be able to check their mark sheet on CBSE's official website - cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE Class 10 results may also be available via SMS, details of which will be announced on the result day.

Steps to Check CBSE Class 10, 12 Results

- Visit the official website of CBSE- Click on the Result tab.
- You will be directed to a new page i.e., CBSE Exam Results
- For class X results, click on, "Secondary School Examination and for class XII results click on Senior Secondary School Examination (after the link will be activated)
- Enter your roll number, centre number, school number, and admit card id
- Click on the submit option
- Your result will appear on the screen
- Download it and take a printout

CBSE Class 10, 12 evaluation criteria

For Class 10, the 30 per cent marks based on the average theory component of the best three performing subjects out of main five subjects will be taken. The class 12 students will be evaluated based on a combination of marks scored in classes 10, 11, and pre-board exams.

Registration process for optional exams

After the announcement of Class 10 and Class 12 results, the CBSE will begin the registration process for optional exams. Optional exams are for students who are not happy with the assessment schemes of the board, their scores, and want to improve their results.

