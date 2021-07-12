CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 result to be declared this week? BIG update students must know

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not declare class 10, 12 board results this week. Lakhs of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students across the country are waiting for the declaration of CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Result 2021.

Sanyam Bhardwaj, controller of examinations, CBSE, told Indian Express that the board will not be releasing the result this week as schools have not submitted the marks of all students. "The result will not be out this week. We will also be releasing a circular today for schools that have not yet submitted marks to the board. We will issue directives for such schools in the notice," he said.

CBSE Class 12 results will also not be declared this week. "Schools have not yet reached halfway in awarding marks to the students. While results will be declared by July 31, they will definitely not be released this week," Indian Express quoted Bhardwaj as saying.

The result will be released on the official website of CBSE, cbse.nic.in. Students will be evaluated on the basis of the alternative assessment methods.

Class 12 evaluation criteria

For the evaluation of CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 results, the CBSE has decided to give maximum weightage to the 12th exams that include pre-boards, unit tests, or mid-terms. This will consist of 80 marks. The CBSE has allocated 20 marks for the practical exams. In subjects, where 70 marks is given for theory, the changes for the practical marks will be made accordingly. The CBSE will not release any merit list this year.

CBSE Class 10 evaluation criteria

CBSE class 10 marks are calculated for a total of 100 marks, out of which 20 marks will be based on internal assessment and 80 marks on the basis of their performance in various exams conducted by the school throughout the year. The 80 marks will be divided further into three sections that comprise 10 marks for periodic/unit tests, 30 marks for half-yearly/ mid-term exams, and 40 marks for pre-board exams.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the marks will be allowed to sit for a written exam when the pandemic situation normalises.

This year, both CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams were cancelled by the government due to rising coronavirus cases.