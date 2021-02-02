CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 datesheet to be out soon, here's what we know so far

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) datesheet 2021 for classes 10 and 12 board exams 2021 would be released today. The CBSE datasheet would be released by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. The candidates can check the datesheet through the website– cbse.nic.in and cbseacademic.nic.in, once released. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had on December 31 announced that the CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Board Exams will be held in offline mode from May 4 to June 10, 2021.

The exam will be held in the offline written mode and paper will contain 33% internal choice questions. The syllabus of the exam has also been reduced to 30%.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 Datesheet: How to check schedule

Step 1: Visit the official website- cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the links- 'CBSE Class 10 date sheet' and 'CBSE Class 12 date sheet'.

Step 3: CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2021 will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download and take a printout for future reference.

CBSE Board Exams 2021: Admit Card

The candidates must note that the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Admit Cards are likely to be released in April, according to the reports. Students who will be appearing for the examination will get the update on releasing date of the admit card through the official site of CBSE.

CBSE Board Exams 2021: SOPs to be followed

This year, the CBSE Board examinations will be held following COVID-19 pandemic guidelines. Wearing face mask will be a must and social distancing will be maintained. Students will have to carry a personal sanitizer, and undergo thermal scanning before entering the exam hall. Exam venue will be sanitized regularly.

UGC NET 2021 dates announced

Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday (February 2) took to Twitter to announce the UGC NET 2021 exam dates. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UGC NET 2021 exam for Junior Research Fellowship & eligibility for Assistant Professor on 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 & 17 May 2021.