CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 datesheet released - check dates here

CBSE Exams 2021 latest updates: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced the date sheet/timetable for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 2021 class 10 and 12 examinations on Tuesday (February 2) on Twitter.

Here is the date sheet for the class 10 and 12 CBSE Board Exams 2021:

Students appearing for the Board exams can check and download the datesheet on the CBSE official websites - cbse.nic.in and cbseacademic.nic.in.

During the release, the Education Minister said, "Dear Students, hereby announcing the much-awaited date-sheet of @cbseindia29 board exams of X & XII. Please be assured that we have done our best to ensure that these exams go smoothly for you. Wish you good luck! @SanjayDhotreMP @EduMinOfIndia @PIB_India"

Follow these steps for checking and downloading the Class 12 Board exams datesheet:

Step 1: Students are required to go to the official website of the CBSE: cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Students then need to click on the new website link

Step 3: After the webpage loads, students can click on the link for the CBSE Class 12 datesheet under the latest updates section

Step 4: Students can select their class and download the PDF of the CBSE class 12 datesheet

After the CBSE released the datesheet for class 12 Board exams, the central board will also release the admit cards soon.