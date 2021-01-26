CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 datesheet release date: Latest updates students must know

As lakhs of students of CBSE Class 10, 12 are waiting eagerly for the release of the date sheet of CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021, some reports have claimed that the Central Board of Secondary Education may release the date sheet for Class 10, 12 board examinations in March.

It is to be noted that the CBSE usually releases the date sheet of Class 10, 12 Board Exams two months before the commencement of examinations.

In 2019, when the exams were scheduled to start from February 15, 2020, the datesheet was released by the CBSE in November. This is the reason why the experts are of the view that since CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 will begin in May, the CBSE would release the date sheet for Board Exams 2021 in March.

Few days ago, it was announced by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal that CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 will be conducted from May 4 till June 10.

Here are probable reasons for the delay in release of datesheet for CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2021:

1) Administrative and logistic reason: Due to COVID-19 outbreak, CBSE will face a huge challenge of maintaining ultra-hygienic requirements like floor sanitization, social distancing, masks, face shields, and sanitisers.

2) Announcement of the election dates: It is widely believed that the announcement of poll dates in 5 states - Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal - could also be the major reason for the delay of the release of CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 date sheet.

Once the datesheet is released, students can follow these steps to check CBSE Board Exam 2021 datesheet:

- Visit the official website of CBSE, i.e., cbse.nic.in.

- Under the announcement section, click on the link that reads, ‘CBSE schedule for 10th and 12th’

- Click on the class 10th or class 12th link.

- A new page will appear on the screen with the PDF file.

- Save and download the date sheet for future reference.