CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021: Date sheet for offline exams RELEASED at cbse.nic.in - Steps to download

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Offline Exam 2021 date sheet for 10th and 12th students has finally been released on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. Students can now download the subject-wise date sheet from the website itself.

The CBSE offline board exams will be held for Class 10, 12 Improvement, Compartment, Private and Patrachar students. The exam is expected to begin on August 26, 2021, with the last paper being conducted on September 15, 2021.

It is important to know that the registration process for CBSE 10th 12th Offline Exam 2021 would begin today as well.

Steps to download date sheet for CBSE Offline Exams 2021

Step 1: Log on to cbse.gov.inStep 2: Click on the date sheet linkStep 3: Once you get the date sheet, download it.

In a statement, CBSE had said, "CBSE 10th 12th Offline Exam 2021 exams would be held for only 19 core subjects and the result would be prepared based on that. Candidates appearing for Improvement or Compartment exams based on the result declared in will have to register at the registration portal."

For the unversed, the results for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 were declared on August 3 and July 30, 2021, respectively.

The normal fee to be remitted per subject for class 10 12 Compartmental examination is Rs 300 for schools in India. It is Rs 2,000 per subject for schools outside India. The schedule for online submission of the fee is between August 13 to August 20 till 5 pm. Candidates can pay a late fee of Rs 2,000 in addition to the regular fee for late submissions on August 22 up to 5 pm.