CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Board Exam: SC takes BIG decision on class 10, 12 exams - Know details here

Supreme Court on Thursday refused to direct the CBSE and the CISCE to provide the option of hybrid mode.

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to provide the option of hybrid mode in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) class 10 and 12 exams, instead of only offline mode, says "Don't mess up with the education system”.

CBSE, CICSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2022 Term 1 matter was being heard by a Bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice CT Ravi Kumar who told the petitioners' counsel, "Don't mess up with the education system. Let the authorities continue their work..."

The bench observed that this last-minute business should be discouraged, and said that it will not be proper to disturb the process at this stage.

The Supreme Court also noted that that CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 already began on November 16, and the Term 1 Board Exam 2022 of the CISCE are to begin from November 22.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, assured the top court that COVID-19 concerns have been taken care of and examination centres have been increased to 15000 from 6500.

The petition was filed by a group of 6 students who challenged the CBSE and CISCE's decision to hold Class 10,12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 in offline mode.

CBSE, ICSE Term 1 Board Exams 2022 are being conducted in offline mode. The CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 2 examination is expected to be held in March-April next year.