CBSE, CISCE Class 12 Board Exams 2021: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav says, 'No examination without vaccination'

Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and president of Samajwadi party Akhilesh Yadav tweeted on Tuesday (May 25) regarding the pending CBSE and ICSE 12th board examination.

His tweet read, "No Examination Without Vaccination."

पहले टीका फिर परीक्षा No Examination Without Vaccination. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 25, 2021

As the government is still analysing and in the process of making a decision on the class 12 board exams, and other entrance exams owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, some people are in the view that exams should be only held post-vaccination of the students.

The Ministry of Education held a meeting earlier this week and some states like Delhi and Kerala among others are in favour of vaccinating the students prior to the exam.

Recently, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia asserted the need to vaccinate students before the class 12th board exams, he said, “Conducting the examination by toying with students' safety will prove to be a big mistake. First vaccine, then exams. There are over 1.5 crores class, 12th students, across the country and 95 percent of them are above the age of seventeen and a half years. The Centre should talk to experts if they can be given the Covishield or Covaxin vaccines.”

After the meeting on Sunday, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said there is a broad consensus among states about conducting Class 12 board exams and an “informed, collaborative” decision will be taken by June 1.