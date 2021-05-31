CBSE, CISCE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 CANCELLATION: GOOD news for students ahead of SC hearing

Amid growing demand for the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) are looking at various options, including cancellation of Class 12 exams and adopting alternative assessment route or conducting the exams in a shorter format

Some reports claimed that the Union Education Ministry and CBSE are still reviewing the COVID-19 situation and the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 and marking Class 12 students on basis of their previous results of class 9, 10 and 11 are also being discussed.

It is learnt that a majority of states are in favour of holding CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 for shorter duration and for major subjects in August. But some states, including Maharashtra and Delhi demanded that Class 12 students should be vaccinated before CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021.

Also read CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 CANCELLATION: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal drops BIG hint

In a related development, CISCE on Saturday asked its affiliated schools to submit the average of marks obtained by Class 12 students in class 11 and in the current session. The move has sparked speculations that CISCE is also looking at the idea of cancelling Class 12 exams and mark the students on the basis of their previous results.

“The CISCE is in the process of collating and collecting data from all our schools presenting candidates for class 12 examination. You are, therefore, requested to provide the requested information for class 12 candidates,” CISCE Secretary Gerry Arathoon said in a letter to school principals marked as “strictly confidential”.

Also read CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 results: IMPORTANT update students must know

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear today (May 31) a plea seeking directions to cancel the class 12 exams of the CBSE and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE).

“Be optimistic. May be by Monday (May 31), some resolution will be there,” a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari told the petitioner in a hearing on Friday.

On the other hand, Union Education Ministry has maintained that ‘nothing has been finalised yet and a final decision will be announced by June 1’. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had repeatedly said that the government was concerned about the safety of students but Class 12 exams are crucial too.