CBSE, CISCE Board, NEET and JEE Mains Exams 2021 timetable - Important updates

Lakhs of students of Class 10, 12 of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) are waiting for the release of the datehseet/timetable for Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams 2021.

Few days ago, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had announced that the exam schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2021 will be announced by CBSE on February 2.

On the other hand, the CISCE is yet to announce the date of the release of the datesheet for Class 10, 12 Board Exams.

Apart from board exams, the Centre has also declared the dates of a few entrance exams.

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams

Pokhriyal announced on December 31 that the CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Board Exams will be held from May 4 to June 10, 2021. The results will be announced on July 15, 2021.

CISCE Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) board exams

CICSE chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon had informed all school principals the Board exams 2021 will not be held as per their usual schedule in February due to COVID-19 pandemic and upcoming Assembly election in five states. Arathoon mention in his ketter that the dates of the exams will be announced at an appropriate time.

JEE Mains 2021

Few weeks ago, it was announced by Union Minister Pokhriyal that Joint Entrance Exam (Main) 2021 will be conducted in four sessions in February, March, April and May starting from February 23 to 26, 2021. According to the minister, the next sessions of the exam will take place between March 15-18, April 27-30 and May 24-38.

JEE Advance 2021

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced will be conducted on July 3, 2021.

NEET 2021

While the Union Education Minister announced the exam dates for the JEE Main, there is no official update on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2021 exam date.