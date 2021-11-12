CBSE, CISCE Board exams 2022: Students move Supreme Court - Know details



In the ongoing tussle between national boards and students in the country regarding the board exams, a group of students have moved to the Supreme Court of India demanding the exam to be held in Hybrid mode for the upcoming board exams 2022.

As of now, both CBSE and CISCE have decided to hold the first term of the board exam in offline mode. However, the CISCE had earlier given an option to students to take term 1 board exams in either offline or online mode but later changed its mind.

Now, students have filed a petition seeking an urgent decision from the court for holding class 10 and 12 boards exams in offline mode for both the boards. This year, boards have decided to hold the board exams twice, the first part is to begin in November.

Fearing the onset of the third wave in the country, students believe that conducting offline exams would result in spreading COVID-19. Also, most students appearing for the exam are under the age of 18 and not vaccinated that increases their chances of contracting the virus.

Even though both CBSE and CISCE will hold exams following complete COVID-19 protocols, it's not enough reason for students and parents to calm down.

CBSE board exams 2022 are to begin on November 30 for class 10 students and from December 1 for class 12 students.